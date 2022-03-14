Arcade Fire Play Benefit Show For Ukraine, Announce New Single “The Lightning I, II” To Be Released March 17

Arcade Fire played a last-minute benefit show in support of the Ukraine Relief Fund. They played at the Toulouse Theatre tonight in New Orleans.
Tickets for the performance will be sold on a “pay what you can” basis. With this being their first full-band show in over two years, Arcade Fire also revealed that their new song, “The Lightning I, II,” will be released March 17 at 2 p.m., and released their sheet music to their social media. “Here are the chords to make it a little easier to play,” the caption read.
Tonight’s show was also announced last minute on the band’s Twitter page.
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna