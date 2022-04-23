Arcade Fire’s Upcoming Album WE To Feature Peter Gabriel

Home News Abigail Lee April 23rd, 2022 - 8:47 PM

Peter Gabriel will make an appearance on Arcade Fire’s upcoming album WE in the song “Unconditional II (Race and Religion).” The album will be released on May 6, 2022 but has been in the works for two decades. Parts of “The Lightning I and II,” a track on the album, were written when vocalists Win Butler and Régine Chassagne were in college and creating their debut album Funeral.

Butler commented on what it was like for the band to host Gabriel in their studio: “[He] came to the studio and we had a day to work on it… He does this thing where he double-tracks his voice, high and low. As soon as he put the high vocal down, I was like, ‘Oh s—, that’s Peter Gabriel.’”

In an interview with Italian magazine SPECCHIO, Gabriel hinted at the arrival of a new album: “it’s closer than you think.” Gabriel has apparently been in the studio recently, so his guest appearance on Arcade Fire’s album may be perceived as a precursor to a more extensive release.

Gabriel hasn’t released an entirely new collection of music since his album UP in 2002. He has offered fans “several tours, re-releases, [and] albums.” Gabriel has disclosed that he has been in the studio and has “recently worked on 17 songs in the studio – as a band for 10 days.”

The release of Arcade Fire’s WE is arguably more pressing with its May debut. Gabriel’s is not the only big name connected to the album. Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich is working on the album with Arcade Fire.

The band will be musical guests on Saturday Night Live the day following the WE release, on May 7, 2022.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna