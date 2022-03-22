Arcade Fire Cover “Give Peace A Chance” Live With David Byrne; Mike Myers Appears To Speak About Ukraine

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 7:41 PM

At their fourth consecutive show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom last night, Arcade Fire reunited with David Byrne to perform a cover of John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace A Chance.” The four total shows were announced last minute to raise money for Ukraine.

The group’s performance of “Give Peace A Chance” ignited emotion and passion in fans in the audience, with audible singing back and forth between the audience and the band members. The benefit concerts were meant to inspire and encourage Ukrainians to keep fighting against their oppressors, and to support democracy.

Actor Mike Myers also made an appearance at the band’s benefit concerts to talk about Ukraine and introduce the band before their performance of “Wake Up.”

Arcade Fire recently announced their upcoming album, Lightning I,II, which will launch in May. Days later, frontman Will Butler announced his departure from the band after 20 years. Citing the fact that it was time for him to move on to solo projects, Butler confirmed that he had decided to leave the band just after the album was recorded.

While Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner is currently filling in for Butler during the band’s performances, it is still unclear whether this will be a longterm commitment.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna