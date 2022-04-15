Arcade Fire Debut New Single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” During Coachella Set

Home News Federico Cardenas April 15th, 2022 - 11:46 PM

The Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire have recently announced themselves as surprise performers at this year’s Coachella, held in Indio, California. Today, Arcade Fire played at the first day of the legendary annual festival, amid the band’s various teases for their upcoming album, We For May.

Previously, Arcade Fire has shared an unboxing video for the Vinyl of the upcoming project. Stereogum quotes the video as explaining the sides of the Vinyl: “That’s side ‘WE,’ and that’s side ‘I,'” as the artist shows both sides to the camera. The artists went on to post teaser videos of their upcoming single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” to their Instagram and Twitter. Of the two previews posted, the Instagram preview provides a much clearer sound and picture of what the song will sound like.

On their performance in Coachella day 1, Arcade Fire debuted the full single toward the end of their set. Prior to playing “Unconditional I,” the band taught the audience various parts of the song in order to sing along to the chorus, allowing the audience to sing even as they are hearing an unreleased track.

Arcade Fire has previously joined David Byrne to offer a cover of John Lennon and Plastic Ono’s Band’s “Give Peace A Chance.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna