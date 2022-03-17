Arcade Fire Announce New Album We For May; Share New Single “Lightning I,II”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 17th, 2022 - 6:52 PM

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire finally confirm their sixth studio album WE set to release via Columbia Records. WE’s arrival is preceded by their first single “The Lightning I,II” and its’ official video available now.

The video is a montage of two parts: “Lightning I” and “Lightning II.” It opens in grand fashion flashing ‘WE’ in futuristic font. A string of piano keys break the silence before lead singer Win Butler’s acoustic guitar strums in forte style. The instruments play in harmony as Butler sings “We can make it if you don’t quit on me. I won’t quit on you. Don’t quit on me. We can make it, baby. Please don’t quit on me” from “Lightning I.” It’s a reminder that this too shall pass.

The black and white video shows the group amid a live jam session in the middle of the street. Accents of glitter streams and balloons play into the playful spirit of the singers and even more their songs. A wind storm and flying debris shifts the video into gear. All band members retreat except for Butler who gives an electrifying solo performance of “Lightning II.”

From WE, fans can expect a 40 minute epic thanks to what Butler says was “the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever.” The seven track album will take fans on a journey from darkness to light.

WE Tracklist:

1. Age of Anxiety I

2. Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

3. End of the Empire I-IV

4. The Lightning I, II

5. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

6. Unconditional II (Race and Religion)

7. We

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna