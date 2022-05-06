Arcade Fire Announce Fall 2022 International Tour Dates Featuring Beck & Feist

Home News Mohammad Halim May 6th, 2022 - 12:56 PM

The hit rock band has surprised fans with visits to Coachella and the Bowery Ballroom, according to Stereo Gum. Tomorrow night, the band will be performing at Saturday Night Live. Today, the band has just released their newest album titled WE, followed by the announcement of their newest international tour!

The tour will be at the biggest venues across Europe and North America. Staring in Europe at the end of August, the band will collaborate with Canadian Indie rock band Feist opening every show. Beck will be opening for the North American tour, which will begin late October. The dates and locations for the upcoming tour are listed below.

Tour Dates/Locations

8/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

9/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

9/05 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

9/08 – London, UK @ The O2

9/11 – Lille, France @ Zenith

9/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

9/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

9/15 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

9/17 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

9/18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

9/21 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

9/22-23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

9/25 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

9/26 – Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes

9/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

9/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/01 – Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/01 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna