Arcade Fire Announce Fall 2022 International Tour Dates Featuring Beck & Feist

The hit rock band has surprised fans with visits to Coachella and the Bowery Ballroom, according to Stereo Gum. Tomorrow night, the band will be performing at Saturday Night Live. Today, the band has just released their newest album titled WE, followed by the announcement of their newest international tour!
The tour will be at the biggest venues across Europe and North America. Staring in Europe at the end of August, the band will collaborate with Canadian Indie rock band Feist opening every show. Beck will be opening for the North American tour, which will begin late October. The dates and locations for the upcoming tour are listed below.
Tour Dates/Locations
8/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
9/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
9/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
9/05 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
9/08 – London, UK @ The O2
9/11 – Lille, France @ Zenith
9/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
9/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
9/15 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
9/17 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
9/18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
9/21 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
9/22-23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
9/25 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
9/26 – Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes
9/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
9/29 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/01 – Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/01 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna