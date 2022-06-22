Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry & Virtuoso Susie Ibarra Announce New LP Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields for July 2022 and Share New Track

Home News Karan Singh June 22nd, 2022 - 1:35 PM

Multi-instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire and world-renowned percussionist Susie Ibarra have announced a new collaborative album set to release on July 15. Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields will be released via Offair Records and its focus track is out now! Check it out below:

The project was initially designed for creator platform Splice, wherein Ibarra and Parry composed remotely using the rhythm of their heartbeats to chart out each track. The above single ushers listeners into a hypnotic state of composure best characterized by the fragility of meditation.

Parry said the following about the recording process: “This doesn’t sound like any record I’ve ever heard. There’s a sensibility to it that was enabled by remote recording, and the fact that we made our breath into music and then into samples and then we built on that to make an album. I think it’s a great new step to make a record that can exist as component pieces.”

Of the new single, Ibarra said, “these tunings meet in an otherworldly place greeting sound from the southern Philippines with a western cadence that gently surprises us as it seems unending and continually drifts slowly along.”

The album cover and tracklist for the upcoming LP have also been released:

Field I: After C Field II: Slow Drift Field III: Even Field IV: Gong Field V: Sarunay Shifting Field V: Sarunay Shifting Field VII: Overtone Heartbeats Field VIII: Hands Field IX: Simple Breath

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna