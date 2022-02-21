Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry Announces The Sadies’ Final Album For Spring 2022 Release, Mourns Dallas Good

Home News Lauren Floyd February 21st, 2022 - 3:49 PM

Sadies band members and fans continue to mourn the loss of the country-rock band’s singer and guitarist, Dallas Good, who passed of natural causes at the age of 48, according to mxdwn. According to Stereogum, they released their most recent album, Northern Passages, in 2017.

We know now from a tribute to Good by Arcade Fire musician Richard Reed Parry, that Northern Passages will not be their last album despite the devastating loss. He has co-produced a new Sadies album for this coming spring.

Parry writes in a heartfelt Instagram post:

“I truly cannot believe the news. Dallas Good was one of my dearest friends in the entire universe. An utterly unique soul without parallel, timeless musical powerhouse, style icon, consummate gentleman, the perfect house guest and a brilliant musician who spread his talents and abilities as far and wide as his long arms could reach. Myself and Pietro Amato spent a whole lot of joyful time with Dallas and the Sadies over the last year and a half, recording and producing their last record – which is coming out this spring. We met in Dawson City, Yukon at the music festival there in 2008. We fell deeply musically in love with each other at that moment and have been dear friends ever since.”

Parry also talks on he and Good’s collaborations over the past decade, hinting at a duo album, The Watchtowers, the two were slowly but surely working on. He claims it’s not finished but there’s no doubt he will be finishing it now.