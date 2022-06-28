Bullet For My Valentine, Judas Priest, Jinjer & More Cancel Aftershock Appearances; Danzig, In Flames, Prong, Set It Off Announced As Replacements

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Marv Watson

According to Blabbermouth, earlier today Bullet For My Valentine, Judas Priest, Jinjer, If I Die First and Nita Strauss have canceled their upcoming appearances at Aftershock Festival 2022. Event coordinators have revealed their replacements including Danzig, In Flames, Joey Valence, Prong and Set It Off. The reasons for their cancelations have yet to be revealed.

The festival is scheduled to take place across four days featuring over 90 bands on the lineup. The event will take place in Sacramento, California at Discovery Park from October 6 to 9.

Unfortunately, Judas Priest, Bullet For My Valentine, Jinjer, If I Die First and Nita Strauss are no longer able to perform at Aftershock 2022. Join us in welcoming Danzig, @JoeyValence, @InFlames_SWE, @prongmusic and @SetItOff to the lineup 🤘 Get 🎟 at https://t.co/xUtaSaTEEX pic.twitter.com/VqR8ZKo0LR — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) June 28, 2022

The lineup is star-studded including Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, KISS, Lamb Of God, My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Shinedown, Muse, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Chevelle and many more.

Judas Priest has had quite an eventful couple of years, they recently announced the fall leg of their ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ tour dates featuring Queensryche. The band will also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year and former guitarist K.K. Downing has said that he will be in attendance. Bullet For My Valentine has also been busy, announcing the release of the deluxe edition version of their self titled album. They have also shared new tracks including “Omen”, “Stitches”, “Rainbow Veins”, “Shatter” and “Parasite.” Jinjer has been impacted by Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. They have since canceled their U.S. tour dates, established a campaign with profits going to Ukraine, raising over $140,000. They have also been replaced by Wage War on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson