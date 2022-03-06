Jinjer Replaced By Wage War For Upcoming Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 6th, 2022 - 4:50 PM

Amid Russia declaring war on Ukraine, it was announced that the Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer will pull out of the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour to focus on the safety of their families in their home country of Ukraine according to Blabbermouth. The band will be replaced by Wage War.

On February 24, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine and at least 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country to seek refuge. People around the world have constantly expressed their support for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with Ukrainians throughout this extremely upsetting situation.

This is not the first time that Jinjer has had to pull out of a tour due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On March 3, the band announced the cancellation of their U.S. tour. As unfortunate as it is that Jinjer had to pull out of the tour, the circumstances surrounding their decision are even more unfortunate.

The 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour, which was created in 2012 by the American heavy metal band Slipknot, will begin on March 16. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will take place over two legs, both of which will be headlined by Slipknot. Special guests on the first leg will include the alternative metal band In This Moment and the metalcore band Wage War, who will replace Jinjer on the tour. The tour will wrap up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 17. The second leg’s special guests will include the hip-hop group Cypress Hill and HO99O9. It will begin on May 18 in University Park, PA and wrap up on June 18 in Chula Vista, California.