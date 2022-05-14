K.K. Downing To Attend Judas Priest’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Home News Mohammad Halim May 14th, 2022 - 4:43 PM

The hit metal band Judas Priest announced that they will have their own Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction, which is set to be in November 5 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. While fans of the 1969 classic band have been wondering which stars will attend the ceremony, Ian Hill, the bassist for the band (and a member of the band since 1970) announced an old fan favorite will be attending. K.K. Downing, the famous guitarist for the group who left after 2011, is confirmed to be at the show, “”He’s spoken to management and said he will definitely be there… it should be good!” Hill said to Metal Hammer.

Unfortunately, some members of the band cannot make it to the Hall of Fame. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Hill continued on his specific guitarist Richie Faulkner, “The rule as I understand it is whoever has been with the band for 20 years. Richie is sadly not being inducted, but really deserves to be as he’s been the driving force in the band for nearly 12 years now.” However, to shine light on the situation, Hill mentioned the members who will come alongside Downing, “Dave Holland (Drummer) was in the band for a long time, and obviously, Ken [Downing] will be there. Les Binks (Drummer) was with us all those years, as was (drummer) Scott [Travis], so he’ll be part of the induction, too.”

In another interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Downing mentioned that he does not know what his role will be at the event, but encouraged fans to be patient.

PhotoCredit: Raymond Flotat