Jinjer Establish Donation Campaign With Profits Benefiting Ukraine, Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ukrainian metalcore band JINJER has announced that they have been forced to cancel all North American tour dates, including their own headline shows and participation on the Knotfest Roadshow, where they would be supporting Slipknot.
JINJER has also announced a merch sale with all profits going to benefit their homeland in light of the current political situation. The band issued this statement along with the announcement:
“Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us. As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on. If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what’s really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you.” – Eugene Abdukhanov
The shirts, which display powerful images like the peace sign overlaid with the Ukrainian flag and the message “WE WANT OUR HOME BACK” are as low as $20 USD on their North American sales page.
100% of proceeds from these T-shirts will be distributed to charity organizations, and the band will keep fans updated on social media regarding which organizations they are working with, their progress, and how people can help. Visit Jinjer’s official Linktree to make your purchase.
The band has also announced new tour dates, which were postponed in light of the unrest. You can see the dates below.
LATIN AMERICAN TOUR 2022
05.05.22 MX – GUADALAJARA / Foro Independencia
06.05.22 MX – MONTERREY / Cafe Iguana
08.05.22 MX – MEXICO CITY / Circo Volador
10.05.22 CR – SAN JOSE / Peppers Club
12.05.22 PE – LIMA / Yield Bar
13.05.22 CL – SANTIAGO / La Cupula
14.05.22 AR – BUENOS AIRES / El Teatro Flores
15.05.22 UY – MONTEVIDEO / Complejo Sala Show
17.05.22 BR – PORTO ALEGRE / OCulto
18.05.22 BR – CURITIBA / Tork n’ Roll
19.05.22 BR – SAO PAULO / Carioca Club
20.05.22 BR – LIMEIRA / Mirage
21.05.22 BR – SAO PAULO / Carioca Club
22.05.22 CO – BOGOTA / Broken Tattoo Fest
25.05.22 PA – PANAMA CITY / Hangar 18
27.05.22 AW – ORANJESTAD / Teatro Cas Di Cultura
EUROPEAN FESTIVALS 2022
10.06.22 CH – INTERLAKEN / Greenfield Festival
11.06.22 AT – NICKELSDORF / Nova Rock Festival
17.06.22 BE – DESSEL / Graspop Metal Meeting
18.06.22 DK – COPENHAGEN / Copenhell
19.06.22 FR – CLISSON / Hellfest Open Air
22.06.22 IT – ROME / Rock In Roma
23.06.22 IT – VERONA / Rock The Castle
24.06.22 NO – OSLO / Tons Of Rock
25.06.22 ES – CARTAGENA / Rock ImperiumFestival
26.06.22 CZ – SPALENE PORICI / Basinfire Fest
29.06.22 PT – LISBON / LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
30.06.22 ES – BARCELONA / Rockfest Barcelona
01.07.22 ES – VIVEIRO / Resurrection Fest
02.07.22 FI – HELSINKI / Tuska Festival
08.07.22 DE – BALLENSTEDT / Rockharz Open Air
15.07.22 SE – GAEVLE / Gefle Metal Festival
16.07.22 DE – BORNHOEVED / Blizzarrrd Rock Festival
24.07.22 FR – SELESTAT / Rock Your Brain Festival
27.07.22 SI – TOLMIN / Metaldays
05.08.22 ES – VILLENA / Leyendas del Rock Festival
07.08.22 PL – GDANSK / Ergo Arena w/ Slipknot
10.08.22 CZ – JOSEFOV / Brutal Assault
13.08.22 UK – WALTON-ON-TRENT / Bloodstock Open Air
19.08.22 DE – DINKELSBUEHL / Summer Breeze Open Air
20.08.22 DE – HAMBURG / Elbriot Festival
21.08.22 NL – EINDHOVEN / Dynamo Metal Fest