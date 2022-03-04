Jinjer Establish Donation Campaign With Profits Benefiting Ukraine, Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 4th, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ukrainian metalcore band JINJER has announced that they have been forced to cancel all North American tour dates, including their own headline shows and participation on the Knotfest Roadshow, where they would be supporting Slipknot.

JINJER has also announced a merch sale with all profits going to benefit their homeland in light of the current political situation. The band issued this statement along with the announcement:

“Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us. As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring. Together with Napalm Records, we’re releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on. If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what’s really happening here. Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you.” – Eugene Abdukhanov

The shirts, which display powerful images like the peace sign overlaid with the Ukrainian flag and the message “WE WANT OUR HOME BACK” are as low as $20 USD on their North American sales page.

100% of proceeds from these T-shirts will be distributed to charity organizations, and the band will keep fans updated on social media regarding which organizations they are working with, their progress, and how people can help. Visit Jinjer’s official Linktree to make your purchase.

The band has also announced new tour dates, which were postponed in light of the unrest. You can see the dates below.

Order herehttps://t.co/qO2RYLYACo 100% of proceeds earned from the sale of these T-Shirts will be distributed directly to charity organizations in Ukraine. We will update here on social media where and who your donation has helped. THANK YOU #ukraine #ukrainestrong pic.twitter.com/lo4q4pUqvz — JINJER (@jinjerofficial) March 4, 2022

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR 2022

05.05.22 MX – GUADALAJARA / Foro Independencia

06.05.22 MX – MONTERREY / Cafe Iguana

08.05.22 MX – MEXICO CITY / Circo Volador

10.05.22 CR – SAN JOSE / Peppers Club

12.05.22 PE – LIMA / Yield Bar

13.05.22 CL – SANTIAGO / La Cupula

14.05.22 AR – BUENOS AIRES / El Teatro Flores

15.05.22 UY – MONTEVIDEO / Complejo Sala Show

17.05.22 BR – PORTO ALEGRE / OCulto

18.05.22 BR – CURITIBA / Tork n’ Roll

19.05.22 BR – SAO PAULO / Carioca Club

20.05.22 BR – LIMEIRA / Mirage

21.05.22 BR – SAO PAULO / Carioca Club

22.05.22 CO – BOGOTA / Broken Tattoo Fest

25.05.22 PA – PANAMA CITY / Hangar 18

27.05.22 AW – ORANJESTAD / Teatro Cas Di Cultura

EUROPEAN FESTIVALS 2022

10.06.22 CH – INTERLAKEN / Greenfield Festival

11.06.22 AT – NICKELSDORF / Nova Rock Festival

17.06.22 BE – DESSEL / Graspop Metal Meeting

18.06.22 DK – COPENHAGEN / Copenhell

19.06.22 FR – CLISSON / Hellfest Open Air

22.06.22 IT – ROME / Rock In Roma

23.06.22 IT – VERONA / Rock The Castle

24.06.22 NO – OSLO / Tons Of Rock

25.06.22 ES – CARTAGENA / Rock ImperiumFestival

26.06.22 CZ – SPALENE PORICI / Basinfire Fest

29.06.22 PT – LISBON / LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo

30.06.22 ES – BARCELONA / Rockfest Barcelona

01.07.22 ES – VIVEIRO / Resurrection Fest

02.07.22 FI – HELSINKI / Tuska Festival

08.07.22 DE – BALLENSTEDT / Rockharz Open Air

15.07.22 SE – GAEVLE / Gefle Metal Festival

16.07.22 DE – BORNHOEVED / Blizzarrrd Rock Festival

24.07.22 FR – SELESTAT / Rock Your Brain Festival

27.07.22 SI – TOLMIN / Metaldays

05.08.22 ES – VILLENA / Leyendas del Rock Festival

07.08.22 PL – GDANSK / Ergo Arena w/ Slipknot

10.08.22 CZ – JOSEFOV / Brutal Assault

13.08.22 UK – WALTON-ON-TRENT / Bloodstock Open Air

19.08.22 DE – DINKELSBUEHL / Summer Breeze Open Air

20.08.22 DE – HAMBURG / Elbriot Festival

21.08.22 NL – EINDHOVEN / Dynamo Metal Fest