Jinjer Raised Over $140k For Ukrainian Relief Via Benefit Merchandise

Ukraine-based metal outfit Jinjer opt out of touring in North America with Slipknot and In This Moment to focus on fundraising efforts amid unrest from Russian attacks. The band launch a benefit t-shirt in hopes to raise enough funds for those affected by the crisis.

So far, according to The PRP, they’ve raised over $140,000 USD. Jinjer explains where the funds will be allocated below.

“Dear friends! Over 11,000 Donation Tee‘s sold and 130.000€ raised in the last few weeks! Your support will not only help so many people in need but sends a much needed positive sign that they are not alone.

The first donations totaling 10K have already been sent to a bomb shelter in Kyiv housing and protecting 300 people, and a Slovakian humanitarian convoy collecting urgent medical supplies, food and clothing to be delivered Uzhgorod for refugees from the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions who have been hit hard since the war started.

More updates on where and who your donations have helped will be posted soon!

On behalf of the entire band, crew, label and all of Ukraine – WE THANK YOU!

For those of you that have not grabbed a shirt yet, both designs are available here:

The band also announced they will pull out of the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow for similar reasons, according to mxdwn.