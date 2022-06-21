Judas Priest Announce ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Queensryche

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Iconic English heavy metal band Judas Priest has just announced a new set of ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ anniversary tour dates featuring American heavy metal counterparts Queensryche. The tour follows their spring 2022 tour dates which came to an end in April.

The tour will kick off on October 13 in Wallingford, Connecticut at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre. The band will then have various stops across the country in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Michigan. Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, California, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The tour finishes off with half a dozen shows in Texas, hitting San Antonio, Dallas, Corpus Christi and Edinburg before ending in Houston at the 713 Music Hall.

These past two years have been eventful for the group with the recent announcement that they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 5 alongside Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and more. Former guitarist K.K. Downing has even confirmed that he will be attending their induction ceremony. Unfortunately, current guitarist Richie Faulkner had a life threatening aorta rupture onstage during the band’s Louder Than Life 2021 set. Fortunately, a mere 10 weeks after his open heart surgery, he went on Instagram live and shredded his guitar, proving that he is alive and well.

Judas Priest ‘50 Heavy Metals Years’ Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With Queensryche

10/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

10/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

10/18 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

10/19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

10/21 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

10/22 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

10/29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

10/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

11/1 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

11/2 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

11/7 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

11/8 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

11/10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

11/12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

11/15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

11/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

11/18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

11/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

11/28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall