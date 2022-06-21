Judas Priest Announce ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Queensryche

Iconic English heavy metal band Judas Priest has just announced a new set of ‘50 Heavy Metal Years’ anniversary tour dates featuring American heavy metal counterparts Queensryche. The tour follows their spring 2022 tour dates which came to an end in April.
The tour will kick off on October 13 in Wallingford, Connecticut at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre. The band will then have various stops across the country in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Michigan. Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, California, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The tour finishes off with half a dozen shows in Texas, hitting San Antonio, Dallas, Corpus Christi and Edinburg before ending in Houston at the 713 Music Hall.
These past two years have been eventful for the group with the recent announcement that they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 5 alongside Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and more. Former guitarist K.K. Downing has even confirmed that he will be attending their induction ceremony. Unfortunately, current guitarist Richie Faulkner had a life threatening aorta rupture onstage during the band’s Louder Than Life 2021 set. Fortunately, a mere 10 weeks after his open heart surgery, he went on Instagram live and shredded his guitar, proving that he is alive and well.
Judas Priest ‘50 Heavy Metals Years’ Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With Queensryche
10/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
10/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
10/18 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans
10/19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
10/21 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
10/22 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
10/29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
10/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
11/1 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
11/2 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
11/7 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
11/8 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
11/10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
11/12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
11/15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
11/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
11/18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center
11/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
11/28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall