Bullet For My Valentine Shares New Track “Rainbow Veins”

Bullet For My Valentine have recently shared their new track “Rainbow Veins” as a part of their forthcoming album. Their self-titled album Bullet For My Valentine is currently due to be released on November 5.

“Rainbow Veins” is a metalcore track with loud instrumental and heavy vocals. The track heavily consists of metalcore riffs, a heavy breakdown point and deep lyrics. “Another day but I don’t wanna face it/ I wanna heal so I’m self-medicating/ And I don’t wanna feel it now.”

Since announcing the release of their forthcoming album, Bullet For My Valentine has released four singles from it. “Knives,” “Parasite, “Shatter” and “Rainbow Veins” will all be featured on the track list.

Bullet For My Valentine’s self-titled album, which will be the seventh studio album from the band, was initially set to be released on October 22. However, the band announced in September that the release date had to be pushed back because of manufacturing delays.

Their statement read, “Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album. Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th. It’s important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it. We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far! Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week. BMFV x”

