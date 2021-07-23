Bullet For My Valentine Eviscerates Their Enemies in Seething New Song “Parasite”

Home News Krista Marple July 23rd, 2021 - 6:29 PM

Bullet For My Valentine have released their brand new track “Parasite,” with an intense music video alongside side it. The song is the second single to be featured on their forthcoming self-titled album.

“Parasite” consists of intense instrumental and loud, aggressive vocals. On top of that, the lyrics are also dark and heavy. “Bring out the knives/ To cut and divide/ Another scar for memory/ Bring out the knives/ To cut and divide/ Let ‘em bleed watch ‘em burn in the fire.” The combination of the three ties in the heavy, intense sound that Bullet For My Valentine was looking to achieve.

Michael “Padge” Paget, lead guitarist for the band, stated in a press release, “I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known.It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!”

Bullet For My Valentine announced the release of their upcoming self-titled album at the beginning of the month. Bullet For My Valentine is set to be released on October 22 via Spinefarm / Search & Destroy Records. This will be the first album release from the band since their 2018 album Gravity.

Matt Tuck, frontman and guitarist, first began working on the new album in September of 2019. However, like many other musicians and bands, Bullet For My Valentine was forced to put the album production on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak. In June of 2020, producer Carl Bown teamed up with Tuck to get the album rolling again. The album was completed at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield.

Pre-orders for Bullet For My Valentine’s upcoming album are available for purchase now along with merchandise, cassette tapes, vinyls and bundles.



Bullet For My Valentine Track List:

1. Parasite

2. Knives

3. My Reverie

4. No Happy Ever After

5. Can’t Escape The Waves

6. Bastards

7. Rainbow Veins

8. Shatter

9. Paralysed

10. Death By a Thousand Cuts