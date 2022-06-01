Bullet For My Valentine Shares Chaotic Music Video “Stitches”

Bullet for My Valentine has released an accompanying music video for their song “Stitches” off the Bullet for My Valentine album. The video comes with the name “visualiser” for the song instead of the typical music video terminology.
The video is shot with red and blue lights flashing across the video with members of the group singing and playing instruments in front of the camera. These performances are accompanied by various filters to bring a different edge to the song. The full video can be found below.
The full lyrics:
I can’t bow to all your little insecurities
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches, picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches, picking out the stitches of your hate
Fake, another face, another intervention
Eyes of the enemy, or is this my reflection?
Come and make another cut, a little neat incision
Feed on the misery that breeds in your suspicion
I’m a sacrifice, antichrist, anarchist, nihilist
Now cut a little deeper
Hate, another death, another crucifixion
Eyes of the enemy, or is this my reflection?
Come and make another cut, a little neat incision
Feed on the misery that breeds in your suspicion
I’m a sacrifice, antichrist, anarchist, nihilist
Now cut a little deeper
Hate, another death, another crucifixion
So what’s the issue? I don’t see the point in suffering
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Don’t turn the cheek, don’t turn your back, just stay alive, just stay awake
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Don’t turn the cheek, don’t turn your back, just stay alive, just stay awake
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
I can’t bow to all your little insecurities
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches of your hate
Take a deeper breath, a final suffocation
Break from the smothering, I’m choking on aggression
I’m a fantasist, activist, masochist, pacifist
Now cut a little deeper
Die, another death, another resurrection
Break from the smothering, I’m choking on aggression
I’m a fantasist, activist, masochist, pacifist
Now cut a little deeper
Die, another death, another resurrection
So what’s the issue? I don’t see the point in suffering
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Don’t turn the cheek, don’t turn your back, just stay alive, just stay awake
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Don’t turn the cheek, don’t turn your back, just stay alive, just stay awake
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
I can’t bow to all your little insecurities
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches, picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches, picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches
I’m picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches
I’m picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches
I’m picking out the stitches of your hate
So what’s the issue? I don’t see the point in suffering
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Don’t turn the cheek, don’t turn your back, just stay alive, just stay awake
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
Don’t turn the cheek, don’t turn your back, just stay alive, just stay awake
Sever the ties, sever the chains and break away
I can’t bow to all your little insecurities
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches
I can’t bow to all your little insecurities
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches, picking out the stitches of your hate
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches
I can’t bow to all your little insecurities
I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me
Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me
I’m picking out the stitches, picking out the stitches of your hate