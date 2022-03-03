Jinjer Announce Cancellation Of U.S. Tour Dates Following Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 4:42 PM

Following last week’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Ukrainian band Jinjer have seemingly cancelled their U.S. tour, despite not having confirmed the news themselves. The Factory – a St. Louis venue – announced the cancellation of Jinjer’s March 13 show at the venue.

“It is with great sadness that Jinjer have been forced to cancel their upcoming US tour dates,” the statement read. “As the band and their families reside in Kyiv, their focus is on the safety of their families and their country. We all hope for a quick and peaceful resolution.”

The venue followed up this statement with an update that revealed it would be donating $5,000 to the United Hatzalah, to help Ukrainian emergency response efforts. Since the invasion last week, Jinjer released a statement to their fans confirming their safety.

“As we write this text, for the moment, each member of Jinjer and our families are safe and unhurt,” it said. “We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.”

In a recorded statement on February 27, Jinjer member Eugene Abdukhanov spoke out about the war.

“I would like to speak to all the people of the civilized world, all our fans, all music fans, all metalheads worldwide, no matter where you’re from, especially if you’re from Russia,” he said. “This war cannot be justified by anything, no matter what propaganda says. No one deserves what we are going through now here in Ukraine. The innocent people of Ukraine are suffering. I’m not talking about politicians; I’m not talking about our government. The innocent people of our country are suffering… All the people of Kyiv are spending their days and nights in the shelters in basements. Children are spending their days and nights in the shelters. They are scared. They don’t have proper food. They don’t have enough water. They don’t have any comfort. Do they deserve this?”

While Jinjer has yet to make an official statement regarding their tour dates, the presumption is that they will cancel them to focus on their country and families’ well-being.