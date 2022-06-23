Sofi Tukker Share New Music Video For “Summer In New York”, Announce New & Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 5:58 PM

Florida-based electronic dance duo Sofi Tukker has shared a new music video for their single “Summer In New York” from their album Wet Tennis. They have also announced new and rescheduled 2022-2023 North American tour dates after having to postpone their shows in Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Seattle and Portland due to outbreaks of covid-19.

The music video follows the pair as they explore New York City, going biking, taking strolls down busy streets, visiting restaurants and coffee shops and hanging out in the park mixed with professionally shot live concert footage.

Over the past few years, the duo has been exceptionally active, releasing multiple songs including “It Don’t Matter”, “Mon Cheri”, “Sun Came Up”, “Original Sin” and “Kakee.” They have also been included on multiple music festival lineups including Gasparilla, CRSSD and Ultra alongside Glass Animals, Chet Faker, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead and more.

The new tour dates will see Sofi Tukker travel to New York, Colorado, Oklahoma, Michigan, Washington and Oregon. They will also have a couple of Canadian dates in Ontario and Quebec.

Sofi Tukker New & Rescheduled 2022-2023 North American Tour Dates

7/2 – New York, NY @ Marquee New York

7/4 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up (DJ Set)

7/5 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up (DJ Set)

10/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

11/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

1/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre*

1/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

1/7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

*Rescheduled date

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister