Ultra Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Alison Wonderland, Pendulum, Zeds Dead and More

Music festivals are returning for fans of every genre. For EDM fans, the mega electronic Ultra Festival has recently announced its lineup for 2022. According to Live for Live Music, Zeds Dead, Illenium, Alison Wonderland, and more will perform at the festival at Miami’s Bayfront Park on March 25-27, 2022. Other notable DJs, such as David Guetta, Sofi Tukker, Oliver Tree, DJ Snake and Martin Garrix will be featured at the festival as well.

The 2020 festival, which was expected to have nearly 55,000 attendees, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Attendees were not offered refunds, but they were offered tickets for either the 2021 or 2022 festivals. The 2021 festival was likewise canceled, leaving the 2022 show to be the next — and as of right now, only — available option.

The artists on the lineup have released new music throughout this year. In September, Sofi Tukker released “Sun Came Up” and a corresponding music video. Tukker was also on the lineup for the Gasparilla Music Festival alongside Matt & Kim and The Old 97’s. Zeds Dead, similarly, shared “Alive” featuring MKLA in July. The electronic duo then performed at the Buku Music + Arts Festival this month, preparing for the next major festival coming this March.

Since festival organizers were able to safely hold a full-scale version of the event in Taiwan nearly two years ago, there is hope for the 2022 festival to occur normally in Miami. The festival was sold out in 2020 and is consequently not selling any tickets for 2022. Subscribe to the festival’s email list for relevant updates.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister