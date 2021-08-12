Gasparilla Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Matt & Kim and Old 97’s

Home News Casey Melnick August 12th, 2021 - 3:01 PM

The Gasparilla Music Festival, presented by Coppertail Brewing Co, has announced the first wave of artists that will be performing at their 10th annual event. Sofi Tukker, Matt & Kim and The Old 97’s are among the artists set to perform at the festival, which will take place on October 1-3, 2021 at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa, FL.

The initial lineup announcement includes performers across a multitude of genres including jazz, hip hop, reggae, pop and rock. Nas, Sylvian Esso, Paraquet Courts, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, The Hip Addiction, 99 Neighbors, Young MC and BabyJake are among the additional names that will be performing at the event.

Sofi Tukker recently dropped a charity Pride song with Grammy-award winning artists Amadou & Mariam entitled “Mon Cheri.” In July, the duo announced a Las Vegas residency that will run through October 2021.

July also saw the first original release from Matt & Kim since 2019 with the track “RARARA.” The song, which contains heavy synth and percussion, was released with a music video that features the red-clad duo of Matt and Kim dancing through the backstreets of Los Angeles.

Old 97’s released their 12th studio album Twelfth in August 2020. This 12 song project was inspired by frontman Rhett Miller’s five year sobriety and features the track “Turn Off The TV.”

The Gasparilla Music Festival, a “Festival on a Mission,” is nonprofit festival that provides support via event proceeds to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools. The festival features over 35 local and national bands across 4 stages. Some past performers include Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant.

In the coming weeks, the remaining artists will be revealed and a full schedule for the festival will be announced. Tickets for the event can be bought here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister