Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021

The CRSSD Festival is coming back to San Diego on March 5-6 2022. The iconic beach side festival will offer 3 stages, sunset views, craft food and cocktails.Glass Animals and SOFI TUKKER will headline the festival and other artists in attendance include FourTet, Get Real, Adam Beyer, and more to be announced.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister