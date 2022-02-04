Sofi Tukker Debut Lush New Song And Video “Original Sin”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 4th, 2022 - 7:06 PM

The electronic duo Sofi Tukker has unveiled a new single and music video titled “Original Sin.” The new single is the first track from the newly announced forthcoming album from the group, titled WET TENNIS.

The track is driven by a mellow guitar riff that plays throughout most of the song’s runtime, along with a dance beat that lay the groundwork for the catchy vocals from the artists. “Original Sin” features vocals from both members of the duo, starting off with Tucker Halpern singing the chorus of the song, leading to Sophie Hawley-Weld delivering two mesmerizing verses, and concluding with both duo members singing the chorus together. The lyrics are meant to reflect the broader idea behind WET TENNIS, that people aren’t saints and aren’t born sinners, but rather, as as the group puts it, “We’re just a bunch of freaks who make mistakes and keep trying to do our best.”

The video, directed by Aerin Moreno and Amber Park, starts of simply enough, with a simple game of tennis alongside an audience dressed in all white moving in unison. As the video goes on, we start to see more sensual scenes alongside the audience breaking their unison and splashing themselves with various colors of paint. Hawley-Weld of the duo explains that the video first shows “everybody in their traditional roles, wearing all white, clapping politely, acting as one ‘should’ during a tennis match, but as the world unfolds, we see that everyone is a freak. At the end of the video, that freakiness is liberated as we all look up to the WET TENNIS statue in the sky.” The tennis outfits featured in the video, created by Johnny Wujek, are splashed in the gradient of the album, from orange to purple, offering a take on the aesthetic of tennis that is more “colorful and wild.”

Watch the video for “Original Sin” via YouTube below.

Sofi Tukker has recently been scheduled to take part in the CRSSD Festival in San Diego on March 5-6, alongside Chet Faker, Glass Animals and others.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister