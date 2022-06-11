Sofi Tukker Postpone Seattle & Portland Shows Due To Covid-19 Case

Home News Abigail Lee June 11th, 2022 - 3:01 PM

Just three weeks into their tour, electronic/dance duo SOFI TUKKER have received their second positive COVID test, resulting in the postponement of three shows in Portland and Seattle. Their tour is in support of their latest (and sophomore) album WET TENNIS, released this spring. They made the announcement across social media platforms on June 10, 2022. Unfortunately for band members Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, this announcement comes just over one week after their last show cancellations in Montreal, Toronto and Detroit.

While it was Hawley-Weld who tested positive previously, this time it’s Halpern who has drawn the short end of the stick. In spite of the temporary cancellation, SOFI TUKKER fans in Portland and Seattle will get more of a redemption arc than was given to cities they missed out on last week.

Take a look at their announcement on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFI TUKKER (@sofitukker)

They promise their audiences between both cities that they will be coming, even though their appearances won’t be on the originally scheduled dates. They also assure fans of their concerns for safety: “We are doing everything possible to be safe and healthy so that these will be the only shows we’ll need to reschedule for the rest of this tour. So so sorry for the inconvenience and we will make it up to you Seattle + Portland!”

Their heartfelt message to fans garners more than 6,000 likes in less than a day, and the comment section is filled with well wishes.

The electronic duo is far from the only band to face challenges when performing and traveling in the time of COVID. Just last week, The Strokes had to cancel their performance at the Spanish music festival Primavera Sound in Barcelona for the same reason. Animal Collective went through the same thing in late May, with two of the band members testing positive.

SOFI TUKKER intends to be back on the road and jumping onstage on June 16, 2022 for their show in Berkeley, Calif. Tour dates and tickets can be found here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister