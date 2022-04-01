Sofi Tukker Shares Thrilling New Song And Video “Kakee”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 1st, 2022 - 8:25 PM

Fancy a persimmon? Today, EDM duo Sofi Tukker released a lush, tropical new song and video for the new song “Kakee“ that features a dreamy video filled with double entendres regarding the subtropical fruit. The sensual music video, which was released today, is shot in bright, pastel hues, an energetic mix of fantasy decadence and sensual paradise. The track is a luxuriously seductive hint at what to expect from their forthcoming album, WET TENNIS, out April 29th on Ultra. You can pre-order the album here.

The “Kakee” video, directed by Aerin Moreno, was filmed in Hawaii and features the duo frolicking in the tropical setting with suggestive imagery and movements. The video is a feast for the senses, with the natural beauty of Hawaii on full display and the colorful visuals complimenting the song’s sensual atmosphere.

“This is one of our favorite videos we’ve made. The experience being in Kualoa Park in Hawaii was… awe. Being in that environment is so inspiring, and really gives us a sense of our beautiful insignificance,” Tukker shared, “We ran through the valleys, squeezed persimmons… squeezed tennis balls filled with persimmon juice. And it climaxes with Soph quite literally climaxing, on the top of a mountain–she turns herself on by playing the guitar on the top of the mountain, with a persimmon between her legs. It’s as absurd as the lyrics of the song.”

“Kakee,” which is the direct Portuguese translation for persimmon, is sung in Portuguese. Singer Sophie Hawley-Weld is a well-traveled, multilingual artist who was born in Germany but grew up in Canada, and later moved to the United States. She’s well known for lyrical songs that touch on her wide range of life experiences, her unique blend of musical styles from around the world, and her arresting, melodic voice.

Sofi Tukker also recently released “Original Sin” from the upcoming album. The track is a mesmerizing production, filled with unique elements and melodies. The sultry vocal delivery and the melodies complement each other to create a catchy and infectious tune. “Original Sin” and “Kakee” are both exciting previews for the April 29th album release of WET TENNIS.

You can watch the video for “Kakee” below, and don’t forget to check out their upcoming shows at Elements Music Festival.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister