SOFI TUKKER Shares New Song “Mon Cheri” Featuring Amadou and Mariam

House band SOFI TUKKER has released a charity Pride song with Grammy-award winning artists Amadou & Mariam. The song is called “Mon Cheri,” and is sung in Portuguese, French, and Bambara. The track is a part of a compilation album released by Red Hot + Free, and in the hopes of making it a success all proceeds will go to pro-LGBTQ+ charities such as The Trevor Project, SAGE, and The Ally Coalition. Red Hot + Free has been a charity for 30+ years in combating HIV/AIDs through the mediums of pop culture. This year, the charity has decided to put a compilation album together and will be released for July 2nd, 2021. The title of the album will be self-titled by the charity.

The song is very fun and upbeat, yet still retains a nice relaxed atmosphere. It’s a nice summer jam to play in the background, perhaps by the poolside or a barbeque with friends.

“This song is a dream come true. About a year ago, when Red Hot approached us about doing a collaboration, they asked us who our dream collaborators would be. We said Amadou & Mariam. Sophie grew up listening to Amadou & Mariam all the time, and in college studied West African dance and music. We couldn’t believe it when they came back to us saying they’d be interested. We worked with our long-time collaborator, Brazilian poet Chacal, to create a Portuguese part that matched the style of their vocal melodies. The whole process felt seamless. This is one of our favourite songs we’ve ever made and couldn’t be more grateful to Amadou & Mariam for sharing it with us!” SOFI TUKKER stated.

Amadou & Mariam added, “Mon Cheri came at the right time, it’s a song to sing and dance to with a positive message of love. We are very happy to have collaborated with SOFI TUKKER and we hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

SOFI TUKKER recently released a song with artists INNA.

They have been very busy over the past year, including reworking a Christmas classic, releasing the track “Spa”, along with “Emergency.”

Photo credit Stephen Hoffmeister.