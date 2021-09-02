Sofi Tukker Share Hazy New Song “Sun Came Up”

Home News Jerry Morales September 2nd, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Grammy-nominated musical duo Sofi Tukker have released a new song titled “Sun Came Up.” The track is a collaboration with dance artist John Summit.

The vibey song features a bright bassdrop post chorus. The song’s use of Spanish guitar adds a crisp texture to the electronic background as duo member Sophie’s smooth and simple vocals blend in it. In all, the track serves as a soft dance track to ease out of the summer.

“We made this song when we were deep in quarantine, while we were dreaming about the sun coming up, so to speak,” said Sofi Tukker about the track. “We were dreaming about dancing with people again. It’s about being together, in darkness and in sunshine. And about being able to recall that experience over and over again in our imagination and memory. It’s both nostalgic and hopeful. Looking back and looking forward to that one perfect vignette of togetherness.”

Sophie sings the lines, “Suddenly my eyes are seeing you clearly / I think I’m nearly back where we were / When the sun came up, and we’re still dancing together.” Thematically, the song is about reminiscing and dreaming about being with someone you love as you allow the feeling of pleasure to overcome.

“We’re fans of the dynamics of his music and really love what he added,” revealed Sofi Tukker about their choice to collaborate with Summit. “He’s a joy to work with–he works really hard and is a perfectionist like we are, constantly thinking about how to make the song better.”

“Sun Came Up” is available to stream everywhere.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister