Sofi Tukker Cancel Montreal, Toronto & Detroit Shows Due To Covid Case In Touring Party

Sofi Tukker, the iconic music duo that brought fans hits such as “Best Friend” and “Purple Hat” brought some unfortunate news with them. Within the rise of the covid vaccines, the pandemic is slowly coming to a halt, however, the spread of the Corona Virus is rising once again. Sofi Tukker consists of the musical geniuses Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, and were well into their summer tour until the duo got hit with a positive covid case.

It is not clear if both the duo had the positive case, or if it was either Hawley-Weld or Halpern, but the group took it to Instagram to spill the news that their shows in Detroit, Montreal, and Toronto. The post was made four days ago, and nearly has 5,000 likes and copious amounts of comments- all of which are of sympathy for the duo to reunite once again for the show.

The post reads, “Unfortunately due to a COVID case in our touring party, our shows in Montreal, Toronto & Detroit will have to be rescheduled. Please stay tuned for announcements on new dates very soon – all tickets will be valid and honored for the rescheduled dates. So sorry for the inconvenience. PROMISE we will make it up.”

The duo has recently released their latest soundtrack “Wet Tennis” along with their other hit “Original Sin” is part of their new album of the same name, Wet Tennis. Check out our review on the album here!

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister