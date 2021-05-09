Sofi Tukker, Alok and Inna Share Globetrotting Video for New Song “It Don’t Matter”

Home News Kaido Strange May 9th, 2021 - 11:52 AM

Dance band SOFI TUKKER has released a new song that features Brazilian DJ producer Alok and Romanian pop singer INNA. The song is entitled “It Don’t Matter” and was also made into a lyric music video. The song was made to be an inclusive Spotify track for Spotify’s playlist “Mint” and it is now available to stream online.

In the video, there are clips of SOFI TUKKER, Alok, and INNA traveling all over the world as the song implies that no matter where someone is, they have thoughts of a special someone. Perhaps, as the clips of video and lyrics carry on that it’s really about the thought of their fans. The video heavily suggests the joys of touring and performing for people. The music is upbeat and the message remains hopeful.

“We’re so excited to have a song coming out with two artists that we love and admire, Alok & INNA. We really love how global of a collaboration it is and the song is literally always in our head,” SOFI TUKKER stated.

Whilst Alok said “It was so amazing to work with these two talented acts SOFI TUKKER and INNA on our new Spotify exclusive ‘It Don’t Matter!’ We wanted to bring all of our individual sounds together for a truly universal track that all our fans will enjoy – one to make you dance and feel free!”

“Very excited and thrilled about the collaboration with these cool artists: Alok and Sofi Tukker for ‘It Don’t Matter.’ Turn up the volume and feel the vibe! Don’t let the music die!” INNA added.

SOFI TUKKER plans to commit to a series of festivals this late summer and autumn including Reading & Leeds (both in the UK) and Outside Lands (Oct. 31, San Francisco, CA.)

Photo credit Stephen Hoffmeister.