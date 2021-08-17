Slipknot Announces 2022 Knotfest Brasil Lineup Featuring Trivium, Sepultura and Mr. Bungle

Home News Casey Melnick August 17th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Today, heavy metal icons Slipknot announced they will be traveling to South America for Knotfest Brasil, a festival that is sure to please nu-metal fans. Originally scheduled for December 2021, the band was forced to postpone the inaugural Knotfest Brasil due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Knotfest is Slipknot’s own self-curated, destination festival brand that is designed as an immersive and unforgettable “dark carnival experience.” Festival attendees are treated with stunning visuals and typical Slipknot theatrics that the band’s fans have come to love. Currently held in five international locations around the world, the band announced today that five additional events will be added to the slate, including Chile and Brazil.

Scheduled to take place December 18th, 2022, at The Sambódromo do Anhembi, in Sao Paulo, this event will feature a headline performance from Slipknot as well as a crowded metal lineup that includes Mr. Bungle, Bring Me The Horizon, Motionless In White, Trivium, Sepultura, Project46, Armored Dawn and Vended. More acts will also be announced in the coming months.

Slipknot also announced today that they will be headed to Chile on December 11th, 2022.

Earlier this month, Trivum announced they will release their tenth album, The Court Of The Dragon, on October 8th via Roadrunner Records. Brazilian metal legends Sepultura recently shared a new, at-home performance video for their song, “Slave New World,” in celebration of their newly released album SepulQuarta.

Slipknot is an American heavy metal band formed in 1995 that is known for their energetic and aggressive shows, bizarre outfits and hard hitting music. Owners of numerous accolades and awards, Slipknot has remained a staple in the heavy metal scene for the majority of the new century.

The band will be hitting the road next month to headline Knotfest Iowa, which is set to feature Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange among many others. After this show, the band will be heading on a 18-legged marathon that will culminate in California at Knotfest Los Angeles. The band is also said to be actively working on new material.

Slipknot is still coping with the loss of former drummer Joey Jordison, who died on July 26th at 46 years old. Jordison, who was a founding member, parted ways with the band in 2013 but was an integral part of Slipknot’s early success.

Tickets and VIP Packages for the event go on sale August 19th, 2021 and can be purchased at KnotfestBrasil.com.