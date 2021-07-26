Slipknot Announces 2021 Knotfest Los Angeles Lineup Featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage and Fever 333

Home News Alison Alber July 26th, 2021 - 1:07 PM

Metal fans have a reason to get excited, Knotfest founders Slipknot announced this year’s Knotfest Los Angeles lineup, and it’s gonna get heavy. Bring Me The Horizon, Fever 333 and Killswitch Engage will shredd their guitars live on November 5th at the Banc of California stadium. Tickets for OT9 and Knotfest subscribers will go on sale July 27th and the general on-sale will start on July 30th. Knotfest Iowa is already sold out, planned to hit the stage are Faith No More, Gojira, lamb of God and many more. The Knotfest Roadshow will also feature Killswitch Engage, Code Orange and Fever 333. Knotfest Brazil was recently postponed to 2022 to ensure the festival can be held as safely as possible.

Watch the metal fueled announcement trailer below:

The festival is going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Slipknot’s #1 album, Iowa. In 2019 the band released their newest album, We Are Not Your Kind. The band had bug plans for the festival series, they announced a Knotfest At Sea event, which was initially planned for August 2020, postponed to August 2021 and then ultimately cancelled. The band also planned some shows in Japan and then had to cancel them as well.

Second on the line up, Bring Me The Horizon released their newest record, Post Human: Survival Horror, in October last year. The album has been critically acclaimed and mxdwn’s album reviewer Cait Stoddard, said about the album “Post Human: Survival Horror shows how Bring Me The Horizon is determined to create and play dynamic music that is capable of blowing the minds of people who are willing to listen.”

The band is also set to play at multiple other festivals like Greenfield, where they will share the stage with metal giants Korn and punk bands like Rise Against. They will also play at the Norwegian rock festival Tons of Rock in 2022, the festival was originally scheduled for June this year. Maybe the band can already play new material by then, as they announced earlier this year that they are working on some new music.

Fever 333 became frequent guests at the parody late night show 2 Minutes to Late Night, where they covered songs by Rage Against The Machine and Faith No More. The band is also part of the Knotfest Roadshow.

Last week, Killswitch Engage announced their “Vaccinated + Intoxicated” Livestream event on August 6th. The band has also been part of 2 Minutes to Late Night, covering Björk’s “Hyperballad.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado