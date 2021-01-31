Bring Me The Horizon Reveal They Are Working On A New Album

Home News Krista Marple January 31st, 2021 - 11:48 AM

After much speculation, Bring Me The Horizon have officially confirmed that they are working on a new album as a part of their “Post Human” series. Oli Sykes, frontman for Bring Me The Horizon, took to his personal Instagram account to make the announcement by posting a photo of himself with the caption “Time for record 2 (&3, &4..).” The release will be part of multiple installments of their recent Post Human: Survival Horror album release.

“We’re just beginning really. We’re actually working on parts two, three and four simultaneously and working on ideas from all the records. There’s a good chance that we might release songs from each before we release the next record,” said Sykes to NME.

Post Human: Survival Horror was just released on October 30 of last year. To Sykes, the album was a dark and heavy record. He elaborated on the fact that he doesn’t feel he could emotionally create another album on that level anytime soon. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the next release will be completely optimistic. “The next record is going to be emotional in a different way, it just hast o be. ‘Emotional’ is the word, with higher emotions. Not necessarily happier.”

Their recent album was first announced last October when the band posted the album art and track list on social media, which confirmed the collaborations with BABYMETAL, Amy Lee and more.

In January of 2019, they released amo, which was their first album release since That’s The Spirit in 2015. Not even a whole year later, they released a surprise album titled Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO. The eight-track album dropped in late December of 2019. Halsey was among a few artists that were featured on the surprise release.

In recent news, Greenfield Festival in Switzerland announced their 2021 lineup, which features Bring Me The Horizon on the bill. The festival is currently scheduled to take place June 3-5 this year. Bands like Korn, Rise Against, Bad Religion and more are listed alongside of Bring Me The Horizon.