Mr. Bungle Announces Four-Part NFT Series “Disco Volante Era Improv at The Bomb Factory”

Home News Roy Lott July 29th, 2021 - 8:33 PM

Mr. Bungle has released their first-ever NFT collection called Disco Volante Era Improv at The Bomb Factory. An auction for the series of four will begin on Aug. 2 at 9 am PST via SuperRare. Each NFT features 2 minutes and 30 seconds of previously unreleased music with animation created by Eric Livingston. The purchasers will also receive a hyper limited-edition (1 of 4) lathe cut vinyl featuring the full 10-minute song and high resolution animated mp4.

In a press release, band member Trevor Dunn spoke about the meaning behind the collection’s title. “During the Disco Volante writing sessions in a place we called The Shotwell Bomb Factory, San Francisco, we were blessed with an isolated & independent place to record and rehearse,” Dunn explained. “Endless days and nights were spent in there experimenting, improvising and piecing together what would be our ‘sophomore attempt’ among other gems. Often there was an ADAT machine ready to go for any spontaneous outbursts (think ‘Nothing’ from the end of Disco Volante), but we tested out various setups at our disposal.”

The album’s engineer Trey Spruance also spoke about his experience. “I remember wanting to enhance audio separation and isolation to an extreme, using a kind of ‘musique concrète live mix’ approach, hoping that would capture the unruly individual spirits of our improvisation more faithfully. It totally did in this case; facilitated better communication than usual.”

The announcement comes shortly after the band posted a cryptic video on their Instagram page last week as well as their Riot Fest late-night show.