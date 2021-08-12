Trivium Announce New Album In The Court Of The Dragon for October 2021 Release, Perform in an Airplane Hangar in Video for “Feast of Fire”

Home News Roy Lott August 12th, 2021 - 8:35 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Trivium has announced that they will release their tenth album, titled In The Court Of The Dragon, on October 8 via Roadrunner Records. The LP was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the Fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. It will include ten tracks including their newly released single “Feast of Fire.” Fans can pre-order the album now via the band’s website.

“Feast of Fire” features roaring vocals from Matt Heafy with heavy guitar and drums. Its music video was also released, seeing the band perform the track at The Hangar in Orlando while an airplane is falling from the sky. It was shot by director John Deeb.

The band’s bassist Paolo Gregoletto discussed how the new song came at a perfect time. “It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of ‘Feast Of Fire,’ sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey brought in. We were well into pre-production at Full Sail when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better.”

He continued to say “After all these years, I’m still blown away at how a song can really appear out of thin air and take the album to a place you weren’t expecting. Those are the moments we are always looking for when making a record.”

“Feast of Fire” follows the album’s title track, released last month.

