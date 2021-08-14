Sepultura Release New Live Album SepulQuarta, Share Performance Video of “Slave New World” With Matt Heafy of Trivium

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 14th, 2021 - 4:16 PM

Brazilian metal legends Sepultura have released a new live album titled, SepulQuarta. Along with the release of the album, they have shared a new, at-home performance video for their song, “Slave New World,” in celebration for the release of the album. In the video, the band is joined by guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy from Trivium. The album’s individually marbled limited edition vinyl has already sold out, however the black vinyl or jewel case CD are still available. SepulQuarta is also available to stream or download here: http://nblast.de/Sepultura-SepulQuarta.

“Slave New World” is a groovy metal track with simple, dark metal guitar lines, heavy-set drums and classic low-pitched growling vocals. Matt Heafy delivers monstrous, angry vocals from his end and the energy is kept steady throughout. The song is fast-paced and never stops firing. Even the end of the song seems to come out of nowhere. Sepultura simply stops on a dime to close the track out.

SepulQuarta was recorded with the musical addition of many of the band’s friends, including Devin Townsend, Matt Heafy and Danko Jones. Although it is a live album, the band recorded their parts separately, from the safety of their own home studios. Even with the pandemic, the band was able to bring in numerous international artists for the album, all of whom supplied their parts from their own home studios.

Andreas Kisser, lead guitarist for Sepultura, said “The SepulQuarta album is probably the one I am most proud of! 2020 was the most difficult time for a band to survive, without the stage and the direct contact with the fans, but we managed to keep going strong and the album is a consequence of the unity plus the positive attitude from the band. The album sounds great, alive, and very real! All the guests did an amazing job and we feel more than ever that we have a huge Sepultura family out there. Thank you so much for everyone’s support and hope to see you all soon. This album is for you! Enjoy the music!”

Earlier this year, Sepultura postponed their 2021 North America tour due to COVID-19 concerns. It was also revealed earlier this year that the band is set to take part in a DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal series.

SepulQuarta Tracklist:

1. Territory (feat. David Ellefson)

2. Cut-Throat (feat. Scott Ian)

3. Sepulnation (feat. Danko Jones)

4. Inner Self (feat. Phil Rind)

5. Hatred Aside (feat. Angélica Burns, Mayara Puertas & Fernanda Lira)

6. Mask (feat. Devin Townsend)

7. Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering (feat. Emmily Barreto)

8. Vandals Nest (feat. Alex Skolnick)

9. Slave New World (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

10. Ratamahatta (feat. Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)

11. Apes Of God (feat. Rob Cavestany)

12. Phantom Self (feat. Mark Holcomb)

13. Slaves Of Pain (feat. Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)

14. Kaiowas (feat. Rafael Bittencourt)

15. Orgasmatron (feat. Phil Campbell)