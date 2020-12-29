Tons Of Rock Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Performances By Faith No More, Mastodon, Bring Me The Horizon, Puscifer And More

Tons Of Rock, an annual Norwegian rock music festival announced the lineup for the 2021 festival. The lineup includes bands. such as Faith No More, Mastodon, Europe, Sum 41, Bring Me The Horizon and many more. The event is scheduled to take place June 24-26, 2021 in Oslo Norway and tickets can be purchased on our website.

Europe rose to fame in 1986 with their most successful song “Carrie” from the album The Final Countdown. Other songs by Europe include “Open Your Heart,” “Cherokee,” “On Broken Wings” and “The Final Countdown.” Sum 41 rose to prominence in the early 2000’s with their 2001 album All Killer No Thriller. The album contains some of their most classic songs including “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep” and “Motivation.”

Mastodon originally from Georgia released Remission in 2002 and it garnered significant critical acclaim and includes their debut single “March Of The Fire Ants.” Recently Mastodon were featured in episode four of Dark Knights: Death Metal and they stated if the coronavirus pandemic continues they may record two albums. Devin Townsend has a release called Puzzle slated for release in March 2021.

Faith No More decided to postpone their New Zealand and Australian tour until winter of 2022. Bring Me The Horizon will also be participating in the Nova Rock and Greensfield festivals in 2021. Puscifer performed “Fake Affront” in an empty venue in one of their new live videos.