Killswitch Engage Announces Vaccinated + Intoxicated Streaming Event for August 2021

Home News Aaron Grech July 18th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Killswitch Engage were forced to cancel their 2020 tour alongside August Burns Red last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band will be back for a new streaming event set for August 6 at 7 p.m. ET. Titled “Vaccinated + Intoxicated,” this streaming event will broadcast the band’s life performance at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is near the band’s home of Westfield.

This entire stream will be available for 48 hours after its initial broadcast and was directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye. The concert saw Killswitch Engage perform the entirety of their 2019 record Atonement and their 2000 self-titled debut in full. Tickets for the event are available here, while the broadcast is available at this link. The event will also be hosting special merch ins support of the stream, which includes posters, t-shirts and VIP laminates.

“I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together,” Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach told Loudwire. “I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it. Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience, and we’re stoked for everyone to see and hear it.”

During the pandemic Leach formed another band called The Weapon, who released their debut album A Repugnant Turn of Events last May. Leach also teamed up with Machine Head for the song “Stop The Bleeding,” which was inspired by the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz