Knotfest at Sea Postpones 2021 Festival

Heavy metal band Slipknot originally postponed their Knotfest At Sea cruise tour to next year, however the event has cancelled their 2021 show, alongside all foreseeable future Knotfest At Sea events. The event was originally scheduled to take off in Barcelona on August 10 and land in Naples, Italy on August 14. Ticket holders for the cancelled event will be receiving a full refund.

“We previously shared that Knotfest at Sea would be postponed from August 2020 to August 2021,” the band said in a statement. “Due to unforeseen scheduling factors since then, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Knotfest at Sea for the foreseeable future. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of the Knotfest at Sea community, this decision was not made easily.”

This was set to be the inaugural cruise for the heavy metal band and was named after their prominent Knotfest tours and festivals. The event was scheduled to host numerous other metal bands including Anthrax, Behemoth, DevilDriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token. Some of the other services that were being offered included a Q-And-A with the band, a Whiskey tasting session, a live solo performance by the band’s frontman Corey Taylor and complimentary meals.

The band’s frontman Corey Taylor recently announced that he had written an album while in quarantine. The band’s M. Shaw Crahan recently directed a 20-minute long short film for the band titled “Pollution,” back in January. The band debuted a music video last December for their single “Neo Norte.”

