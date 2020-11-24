Greenfield Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Korn, Rise Against and Bring Me The Horizon

Home News Aaron Grech November 24th, 2020 - 9:56 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The Greenfield Festival in Interlaken, Switzerland, has announced its inaugural 2021 lineup, which is set to feature Korn, Rise Against, Volbeat and Bring Me The Horizon. This event will be scheduled from June 3 to June 5, 2021 with tickets currently available here.

As of press time, the event has not gone into detail about safety precautions and possible social-distancing measures, but the event are selling facemasks as festival merchandise. The event has been held every year in Interlake since its foundation back in 2005. A number of notable artists have performed at the festival over the years, including Green Day, System of A Down, A Day to Remember and NOFX.

Korn released a new music video called “Finally Free” back in October, and collaborated with Yelawolf for on a cover of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” back in July. Their most recent studio album, The Nothing came out last September.

Rise Against released a new song “Broken Dreams, Inc.,” which is included in the soundtrack for DC Comics’ Dark Knights: Death Metal The Original. Bring Me The Horizon released a new project called Post Human: Survival Horror, last month.

Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano teamed up with Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels and Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies to perform a medley of Run DMC songs. The songs involved in this performance included “King Of Rock,” “Rock Box” and “Peter Piper,” which were included in Run DMC’s 1985 album King of Rock, their 1984 self-titled debut and 1986’s Raising Hell respectively. Their album Rewind, Replay, Rebound came out in 2019.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson