Made in America Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs and Doja Cat

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 14th, 2021 - 2:45 PM

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival announced its 2021 lineup, including Justin Bieber and Lil Baby as headliners, plus appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs, Doja Cat and more. It will be the festival’s 10th anniversary, and is set to take place on September 4-5, 2021 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA.

The other artists who have been announced so far include Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee. The rest are yet to be revealed.

Tickets for the festival are on-sale now at this location. There’s only one option for it, a 2-day GA pass. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit causes including Pennsylvania’s American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) chapter and the REFORM Alliance, thanks to Jay-Z’s Cause Village program.

The event has always been a charitable event for the city of Philadelphia since its inception in 2012. They’ve also supported causes such as criminal justice reform, female empowerment, financial literacy, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+ rights and youth development.

Jay-Z announced that the festival would return this year in May, saying, “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Made in America has historically had a more diverse lineup, including acts like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Jamie xx, Rihanna, Coldplay, Modest Mouse, The Chainsmokers, J.Cole, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Gunna, among many others.

This year’s headliners each released albums earlier in 2021. Justin Bieber’s was called Justice and Lil Baby’s was called Voice of the Heroes, released in collaboration with Lil Durk, who is also on the lineup.

Megan Thee Stallion last released a song on June 11 titled “Thot Shit.” She’s coming off of a successful yet chaotic 2020, and was also announced for Music Midtown 2021 and BUKU: Planet B, among other festivals.

Freddie Gibbs has been sharing a lot of new music so far this year, with more new material on the way. Some of his recent songs include “Gimme The Loot” featuring production by The Colleagues, “Gang Signs” with ScHoolboy Q, a cover of Gil Scott-Heron’s “Winter in America” and a track called “Big Boss Rabbit.” He also freestyled over the recent Madlib/Four Tet album and teamed up with 2 Eleven on their new record Mastermind.

Doja Cat has an album planned for June 25 release, titled Planet Her. She’s been keeping on top of the public’s attention for the past few years, and has continued this year with singles including her SZA collaboration, “Kiss Me More” and her most recent single, “Need to Know,” both of which will be on her upcoming album.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister