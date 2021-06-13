BUKU: Planet B Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kaytranada, Zeds Dead and Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Aaron Grech June 13th, 2021 - 7:54 PM

The Buku Music + Arts Festival was forced to cancel its events for the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however festival organizers are bringing a new event together this fall called BUKU: Planet B. While this event will be much smaller than the large spring fest, BUKU: Planet B will capture the spirit of the original by booking diverse acts such as Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie xx and Dua Saleh, who will take the stage this October 22 and 23.

“For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator, wrote in a press release. “PLANET B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”

Music producer Kaytranada received two Grammy Awards this year for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for Bubba and “10%” featuring Kali Uchis, respectively. The Canadian artist released Bubba in 2019 and expanded on his R&B, hip hop, house and disco influences in the process, while hosting features from Mick Jenkins, Masego, Tinashe, Teedra Moses and Pharrell Williams.

DJ duo Zeds Dead will be taking off on a tour this fall, which will include a date at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion released a new single called “Thot Shit,” which pushes back against her critics, while throwing some poignant jabs at political leaders.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister