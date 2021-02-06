Freddie Gibbs And ScHoolboy Q Become Animated Bunny And Turtle In New Video For “Gang Signs”

Home News Roy Lott February 6th, 2021 - 9:43 PM

Grammy- Award nominee and legendary rapper Freddie Gibbs has released his latest track and music video for “Gang Signs” featuring TDE rapper ScHoolboy Q. The song provides horns, piano on a chill beat. Matching the tone of the song, it’s accompanying visual sees Gibbs portrayed as a gangster rabbit riding around in the real world with a chain around his neck and gun on the dash and getting money, ducks and pigs. Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q is portrayed as a turtle enjoying a park picnic with a panda and several other smiling creatures. In the end, both MCs-turned-animals drive off into the sunset. Check out the cool video directed by Aaron Hymes video and illustrated by Gabriel Alcala below.

“I was just trying to pay homage to do or die and bone thugs n harmony when I made this song. That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record,” Gibbs said in a press release. It marks the rapper’s first release on Warner Bros. Records and follows the release of his previously released single “Gimme the Loot” with long-time collaborators The Colleagues. He also freestyled over Madlib and Four Tet’s latest joint record Sound Ancestors.

ScHoolboy Q last collaborated with the Gorillaz on the track “Pac-Man” as part of the band’s Song Macgine series.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister