Freddie Gibbs Joins The Colleagues on Synthy New Track “Gimme The Loot”

Tristan Kinnett January 25th, 2021 - 6:30 PM

New trap song “Gimme the Loot” shows Freddie Gibbs teaming up again with The Colleagues, a producer group led by Karl “KP” Powell who have recently started releasing music under their own name. The last time Gibbs collaborated with them was for 2019’s “Red Vans.”

The Colleagues combined a subdued synth loop with booming bass and sections of highly-involved trap hi-hats to give the beat a dark groove. Gibbs rolls off his familiar gangsta rap bars over it at a fairly fast pace, delivering plenty of notable lines about cribs, cars and clips like “Gangsta’ G-I, my new crib is worth a couple million/All I want for Christmas was a 4-5th with a clip extension” and “Talkin’ that shit on the internet, boy you an internet goof…Babyface Killa, Black Tony, but my life is a movie.”

While The Colleagues have only been releasing music under their own name for a few years, they’ve been around since 2008. They’ve produced for many different artists in that time, including T-Pain, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz among many others.

Gibbs has been ensuring his producers get plenty of exposure since he began releasing the lead singles for his first Freddie Gibbs & Madlib collaboration Piñata in the early 2010s. They released a follow-up album together in 2019 called Bandana as well. Fetti (2018), a three-way collab recorded with Curren$y, Gibbs and The Alchemist, and Alfredo (2020), his other album produced by The Alchemist, also promote their producer prominently next to Gibbs’ name. Alfredo was nominated for the best rap album Grammy and wound up 14th on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2020 list.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister