Doja Cat Announces New Album Planet Her for June 2021 Release, Unveils Stellar Music Video for “Need To Know” Featuring Grimes

R&B singer and rapper Doja Cat has announced her new album Planet Her along with a music video for her new single “Need to Know.” Planet Her is set to come out on June 25th, 2021. Listeners can expect to hear a 14-track project filled with sexy lyrics, entrancing vocals and features from Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, Young Thug, and SZA.

Along with the album announcement, Doja Cat has released a music video for her new song “Need to Know.” The song is led by a hypnotic, spacey synth that is played throughout the track, backed by a slow trap drum rhythm and heavy 808s. Doja Cat provides a versatile R&B performance that comes off as smooth, sensual and confident, as she sings and raps about how she “needs to know” what it’s like to get with the man that she’s been fantasizing about for so long. The chorus is topped off with a catchy melodic pop refrain where Doja Cat sings, “Yeah-yeah, oh woah-woah” that is guaranteed to get stuck in your head.

The music video takes place on another planet, presumably Planet Her, where Doja Cat has blue skin and lives in a futuristic city. In the beginning, Doja Cat is seen playing video games and enjoying time with her alien friends at her crib. They soon take an Uber spaceship to a nightclub where she meets a guy that she gets very personal with. The video cuts back and forth between a scene of Doja Cat dancing with the man on the dance floor, and her alone with him in a room, showing what she fantasizes about doing with him. The video also contains a special guest feature from Canadian musician Grimes, playing one of Doja Cat’s friends that accompanies her to the nightclub.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat stamped her status as a superstar, as she was nominated for three Grammy awards, including Best New Artist. She also performed her hit song “Say So” off her 2019 album Hot Pink.

Planet Her Tracklist:

1. Woman

2. Naked

3. Payday (feat. Young Thug)

4. Get Into It (Yuh)

5. Need To Know

6. I Don’t Do Drugs (feat. Ariana Grande)

7. Love To Dream

8. You Right – Doja Cat & The Weeknd

9. Been Like This

10. Options (feat. JID)

11. Ain’t Shit

12. Imagine

13. Alone

14. Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)