Megan Thee Stallion Alleges Tory Lanez Offered Her Money To Keep Quiet About Shooting Incident

Home News Adam Benavides November 17th, 2020 - 8:56 PM

In her upcoming GQ cover story, famed rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has alleged that Tory Lanez offered her an undisclosed amount of money to stay quiet about a shooting that happened on July 12. The news comes just before the Texas-native’s full-length studio LP Good News will be released this Friday, November. 20.

Lanez–aka rapper Daystar Peterson–was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office after he allegedly shot Megan the Stallion (real name Megan Pete) twice in the foot after the pair were driving in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills and Pete attempted to get out of the car.

In the upcoming GQ story, the rapper says Lanez begged her not to say anything after the shooting and later even offered Megan and her friend money to stay quiet. “I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to make some money,'” says the rapper. “Like, you just shot me.”

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney at the time of the shooting, Lanez was officially charged with “one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.” Lanez was arraigned on October 13 at the Folz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles and faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison, if convicted. Lanez has since said that he was framed for the shooting, releasing a concept album about the entire incident in October.

Good News will mark the debut LP for the acclaimed rapper Megan the Stallion after her three previous EPs Make It Hot (2017), Tina Snow (2018) and Suga (2019) received widespread praise from critics. Earlier this year, the rapper had two songs reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with her hit single “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce and her featured performance on Cardi B’s song, “WAP.” The rapper was also named to Time’s 100 most influential people in the world list.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz