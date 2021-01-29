Freddie Gibbs Freestyles Over Tracks from New Madlib and Four Tet Album

Home News Danielle Joyner January 29th, 2021 - 2:58 PM

Producer Madlib along with producer, Four Tet released his album, Sound Ancestors today and Freddie Gibbs recorded freestyles over two of the album’s tracks. Gibbs created and performed the freestyle to the tracks “Dirtknock” and “Hopprock” in the back of an Uber.

Madlib, aside from releasing his new album, has kept his hands full as he is featured on several livestream concerts which started in December 2020 to June of this year. He also released a an instrumental version of his album Bandana, called Bandana Beats, in January 2020, which featured Gibbs.

Four Tet has also kept busy as he released two new albums on Christmas Day last year: Parallel and 871. He also released an EP entitled Sixteen Oceans last year. Four Tet also paired up with Radiohead’s frontman, Thom Yorke for songs like “Her Revolution” and “His Rope”.

Gibbs’ freestyles are raw and definitely give an authentic feel as you can hear the passengers or driver encouraging him by laughing and cheering him on as he raps. The freestyles are raw and unfiltered as he uses much profanity. Take a listen to the freestyles below:

Aside from his newest freestyles, Gibbs’ talent has gotten him a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for his album entitled Alfredo, which The Alchemist is also featured on. Gibbs also teamed up with a group called The Colleagues, led by Karl Powell to release their new trap song, “Gimme the Loot”.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister