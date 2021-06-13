Megan Thee Stallion Makes A Statement in New NSFW Music Video for “Thot Shit”

Home News Aaron Grech June 13th, 2021 - 5:30 PM

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion takes a shot at the haters with her latest music video “Thot Shit,” which was directed by Aube Pierre and produced by LilJuDaBeat and OG Parker. This single features the return of Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion’s alter ego who originally appeared on the 2018 mixtape of the same name.

“Thot Shit,” opens with a senator leaving a misogynistic comment on one of Megan Thee Stallion’s music videos, before zipping down his pants as he watches her dance. Megan Thee Stallion then bursts into the video by driving a garbage truck into the politician, before joining a squad of dancers in a supermarket, a diner and an apartmernt where they continue to annoy the senator. The track features a punchy, summer-ready hip hop instrumental and confident lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion, who rips her critics apart.

The video appears to be inspired by real-world events, as Republican politicians such as James P. Bradley and DeAnna Lorraine lambasted Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B over their hit single “WAP,” which contained suggestive lyrics. Despite these critics, the song was a smash-hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, as several other commentators praised its sex-positive message.

Megan Thee Stallion has a protective order against hip hop artist Tory Lanez, who is alleged to have shot the rapper following a verbal confrontation last summer. The order currently prevents Lanez from speaking about the case in public or from coming with 100 feet of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez asked a court to allow him to speak on the case earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz