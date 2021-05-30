Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Confirms It Will Return in 2021

Home News Aaron Grech May 30th, 2021 - 8:38 PM

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival will be returning this September 4 and 5, in honor of its 10th anniversary in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year’s event will support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) chapter in Pennsylvania, with some proceeds additionally going toward the REFORM Alliance.

Since the inauguration of Made In Americs back in 2012, the event has raised an estimated $135 million in revenue for the city of Philadelphia. The event also works with the community through the philanthropic endeavor Cause Village, which supports causes such as criminal justice reform, female empowerment, youth development, LGBTQ+ rights, financial literacy, gun violence prevention. According to a statement from its founder, Jay-Z, the charitable foundation will be expanding its reach to support even more philanthropic endeavors.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z explained in a press release. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Made In America has historically contained a diverse lineup, with acts such as Edward Sharpe, Jamie xx, Rihanna, Coldplay and Modest Mouse appearing in previous events. Jay-Z headlined the fest alongside The Chainsmokers and J. Cole back in 2017, while the 2018 lineup featured Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Gunna, Fat Joe, 6LACK and Lil Skies.