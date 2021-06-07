Electric Daisy Carnival Announces 25th Anniversary 2021 Las Vegas Lineup Featuring Diplo, deadmau5 and Kaskade

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 7th, 2021 - 12:42 PM

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) announced the lineup for their Las Vegas festival on October 22-24, 2021. Some of the biggest acts playing the event include Diplo, deadmau5 and Kaskade.

Other artists set to perform include Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Excision, Ferry Corsten, Flosstradamus, Jauz, Joyryde, Knife Party, Kygo, Lil Texas, Louis the Child, Martin Garrix, NGHTMRE, Paul Van Dyk, Pendulum Trilogy, Rezz, Seven Lions, Snakehips, Tiësto, TOKiMONSTA, Vini Vici, Z-Trip and Zedd. The rest of the lineup can be found on the poster below.

The lineup has changed a little, but it still features many of the same artists from the original May 2020 lineup. It was postponed from May 2020 to May 2021, then again to October 2021, but ticket holders were given the option to roll their passes over to this year. Although passes for the festival are sold out because of that, people can still join the waitlist here. More information can be found on the event’s website.

It will be the 25th anniversary of EDC and the 10th anniversary of the Las Vegas branch of the event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. EDC Las Vegas 2021 will use brand new production technology and huge stages to enhance the festival experience. Stages’ names give some idea of what will be going on at each, including the debut of kineticZEN and kinetifFIELD stages, and some returning stages like cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY and stereoBLOOM.

Diplo released an ambient solo album called MMXX in October 2020, but has continued releasing more of his usual EDM/pop collaborations since then, including a new Silk City song with Ellie Goulding called “New Love” and a Major Lazer track named “Diplomàtico.” He also released two country-inspired singles, “Horizon” featuring Leon Bridges and “Bottles Bout Dead” featuring Ernest.

deadmau5 started 2021 with a Wolfgang Gartner collaboration called “Channel 43,” and announced a new compilation for his mau5trap label titled “we are friends vol. 10,” featuring some other new deadmau5 songs. He also plans to host a Halloween 2021 music festival named ‘day of the deadmau5.’

Kaskade released a single in January 2021 called “Closer” and a collaboration with Ella Vos called “Miles to Go.” He had planned to appear at Ennis, Texas’ Ubbi Dubbi Festival in April, but it was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi