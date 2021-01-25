The Ubbi Dubbi Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kaskade, Illenium and Gryffin

Home News Anna Scott January 25th, 2021 - 4:11 AM

Kaskade

The electronic dance music Ubbi Dubbi Festival has released their lineup for the 2021 event that is scheduled to take place on April 24-25 at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas. The lineup will include the likes of Kaskade, Illenium and Gryffin, with most recent additions of Ghastly and TVBOO.

This will be the second rendition of Ubbi Dubbi, following its success in 2019. This year, unlike in 2019, there will be camping available onsite from April 23-25. The event is run by Disco Donnie Presents (DDP), an electronic dance music event production company.

The lineup includes prominent musicians in electronic dance. Kaskade, who is no stranger to EDM festivals, will feature at the festival. Kaskade recently put on a series of drive-in concerts for a Road Trip tour in Orange County. He also made an appearance during the Lolla2020 livestream event broadcast from July 30 to August 2.

EDM legend Illenium will also perform at Ubbi Dubbi. Illenium’s, or Nicholas Miller’s, most recent full-length released was his smash-hit album ASCEND from August 2019. He was set to appear at events including Firefly Festival in 2020 prior to their cancellation due to COVID-19.

Gryffin will appear for a DJ Set at the festival after recently performing for the 2020 virtual edition of San Francisco’s Outside Lands last August. His latest full-length release was Gravity from October of 2019. Gryffin will join a list of EDM icons at Ubbi Dubbi this April who fans are enthused to hear live once again.

As per the festival, to date, there have been no indications of any concerns of the event being cancelled due to COVID-19, despite worries being expressed over other festivals such as Coachella. The festival has shared that for safety, capacity will be kept to 50% and masks will be required.

Tickets can be purchased for the festival here and start at $159 for two-day General Admission. EDM fans are looking forward to Ubbi Dubbi as one of the first returns to live music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin